MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing multiple felony charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in a storage unit.
Mark Hobbs, 59, is facing charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
According to court documents, a large amount of meth, scale, baggies and drug notes were found in a storage locker in the 600 block of 6th St. SW.
Hobbs is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Related Content
- Man charged with delivering meth in Mason City after more than a pound found in storage unit
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit thefts
- Mason City man sentenced for storage unit burglary
- Police: Mason City man admits to delivering meth
- Police: Mason City man facing 3 felony burglary charges for breaking into storage units
- Two arrested on Mason City meth charges
- Forest City man accused of storage unit burglaries
- Mason City man gets jail for meth
- Probation for Mason City man over meth
- Meth sends Mason City man to prison
Scroll for more content...