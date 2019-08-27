Man charged with delivering meth in Mason City after more than a pound found in storage unit

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing multiple felony charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in a storage unit.

Mark Hobbs, 59, is facing charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

According to court documents, a large amount of meth, scale, baggies and drug notes were found in a storage locker in the 600 block of 6th St. SW.

Hobbs is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.