Man charged with delivering meth in Mason City after more than a pound found in storage unit

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:26 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing multiple felony charges after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found in a storage unit.

Mark Hobbs, 59, is facing charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

According to court documents, a large amount of meth, scale, baggies and drug notes were found in a storage locker in the 600 block of 6th St. SW.

Hobbs is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

