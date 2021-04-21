Man charged with child murder in Mower County pleads guilty to Milwaukee homicide

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of killing his two-year-old daughter in Mower County is pleading guilty to killing the child’s mother in Wisconsin.

Dariaz Lewis Higgins, 37 of Milwaukee, WI, has pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee County District Court. Authorities say he shot to death Sierra Robinson, 24, in Milwaukee in March 2019.

Mower County law enforcement says Higgins killed two-year-old Noelani Robinson at an Austin motel before that. The girl’s body was found wrapped in a blanket in the east ditch north of the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 30 in Steele County.

Higgins is now scheduled to be sentenced on the Wisconsin murder on July 26. He has not yet entered a plea to a charge of second-degree murder in Mower County.