Clear

Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Iowa deputies

Deputies released from the hospital on Sunday.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STUART, Iowa (AP) — A man wounded in a shootout with officers that also wounded two deputies has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release Tuesday that 52-year-old Randall Comly fired a gun at Guthrie County Deputy Kent Gries and Stuart Police Officer Tyler DeFrancisco on Thursday inside an apartment. Neither were shot.

However, two deputies posted outside the apartment, Steven Henry and Jim Mink, were both shot. Investigators say they may have been hit by gunfire from fellow officers returning Comly's gunfire.

Both Mink and Henry were released from the hospital Saturday morning.

Comly was also wounded in the confrontation. He has since been released from the hospital and is being held in jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple

Image

RPS School Bond Referendum

Image

Fall Attraction: The Nightmare-Haunted Hike

Image

Rochester Public Library Moving Forward

Image

Name Released in Austin Death Investigation

Image

Austin police ID woman found dead on sidewalk

Image

Restoring Fountain Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester council moving forward with circulator

Community Events