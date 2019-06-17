Man charged with Wright County shooting

CLARION, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a Wright County shooting.

Bobby Hernandez, 48 of Fort Dodge, is facing charges of willful injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s accused of shooting Richard Crawford, 38, in the arm on June 4. Investigators say the shooting happened in the 700 block of N Pine Street in Goldfield.

Law enforcement says Hernandez shot Crawford with a .22 caliber pistol, causing two separate ricochet entry and exit wounds in his upper right arm.