Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged with Wright County shooting

Bobby Hernandez Bobby Hernandez

Fort Dodge man arrested for June 4 incident.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a Wright County shooting.

Bobby Hernandez, 48 of Fort Dodge, is facing charges of willful injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s accused of shooting Richard Crawford, 38, in the arm on June 4. Investigators say the shooting happened in the 700 block of N Pine Street in Goldfield.

Law enforcement says Hernandez shot Crawford with a .22 caliber pistol, causing two separate ricochet entry and exit wounds in his upper right arm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Up Close Look at City Water

Image

Lifeguard Shortage

Image

Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery

Image

Food bank's garden hopes to help feed local families

Image

Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Nine year anniversary of the largest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history

Image

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Community Events