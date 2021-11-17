Man charged with Rochester shooting changes his plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea has now been entered over a Rochester shooting.

Davoren Lanell Broussard, 30 of Coon Rapids, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of threats of violence. His sentencing is scheduled for January 20, 2022.

Rochester police say Broussard and Dashaun Earl Pittman, 22 of Winona, shot someone in the leg on March 19, 2020, in the 600 block of Circle Street SW. Court documents say the shooting began as an argument over a woman.

Pittman previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. He is due to be sentenced on December 21.