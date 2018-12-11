Clear

Man charged with OWI in Floyd County facing prison time for being in US illegally

A Mexican man who returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced Monday to nearly three months in prison.

Jose Arenas-Aguilar, 32, was found by immigration agents in September after he was charged with OWI in Floyd County.
Jose Arenas-Aguilar, 32, was found by immigration agents in September after he was charged with OWI in Floyd County.
At the guilty plea, he admitted he had been deported from the US in 2015 and illegally re-entered the country in May of that year.
Arenas-Aguilar was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to 88 days in prison and must also serve a one-year term of supervised release.

