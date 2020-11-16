Man charged with 9 felonies in NE Iowa enters first not guilty pleas

KIMT-TV NEW 3 – A man charged with 11 crimes in two counties has entered his first pleas.

Mark Leonard Schroeder, 44 of Decorah, is pleading not guilty in Fayette County to 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree attempted burglary, 2nd degree theft, and eluding. Attempted 3rd degree burglary and eluding are misdemeanors. All the other charges are felonies.

He’s accused of illegally entered a garage in the 500 block of Russell Avenue in West Union on September 11. Law enforcement says Schroeder stole a key fob and a garage door opener and when he left the garage, the car inside was running and a pedal bicycle was in the rear seat. Court documents state Schroeder then attempted a second burglary in the 700 block of Central Avenue and was caught on video doing so.

Then on September 26, authorities say Schroder was seen riding a stolen motorcycle in West Union and led law enforcement on a chase going over 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limited.

Schroeder has not yet entered a plea to charges of 1st degree theft, five counts of 2nd degree theft, and 3rd degree burglary in Winneshiek County. Law enforcement says on September 25, Schroder had the following stolen property in his possession:

A loader grapple bucket worth over $10,000 stolen from New Hampton Auto Body.

A pickup truck worth over $1,500 stolen from Austin, Minnesota.

A John Deere lawn mower worth over $1,500 stolen from Winnebago County.

Assorted Stihl tools and products worth over $1,500 stolen from Floyd County.

A motor vehicle worth over $10,000.

In addition, Schroeder is accused of burglarizing an occupied structure and stealing an ATV on September 22.