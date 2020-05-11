Man charged over 10 pounds of pot in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa man is facing drug charges in Cerro Gordo County.
Cordale Lamont Williams, 21 of Clive, is charged with a controlled substance violation and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Law enforcement says Williams was arrested the afternoon of May 6 when he was pulled over while driving south on Interstate 35 near the Rockwell exit. Court documents state 10 to 12 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk of the SUV Williams was driving.
