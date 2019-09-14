Clear
Man charged in fatal head-butt at downtown Minneapolis bar

A Minnesota man is accused of causing the death of another man by head-butting him at a downtown Minneapolis bar.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:17 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of causing the death of another man by head-butting him at a downtown Minneapolis bar.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Erik Kravchuck, of Golden Valley, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 42-year-old Aleksandre Sambelashvili. The incident happened on July 28 and the victim died on Aug. 23.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Sambelashvili entering the bar about 1:30 a.m. and walking toward Kravchuck in a non-controversial manner with no apparent conflict. When Sambelashvili gets close to Kravchuck, police say the suspect violently head-butted the victim, apparently knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the floor.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Kravchuck.

Community Events