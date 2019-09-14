Man charged in fatal head-butt at downtown Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of causing the death of another man by head-butting him at a downtown Minneapolis bar.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Erik Kravchuck, of Golden Valley, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 42-year-old Aleksandre Sambelashvili. The incident happened on July 28 and the victim died on Aug. 23.
Authorities say surveillance video shows Sambelashvili entering the bar about 1:30 a.m. and walking toward Kravchuck in a non-controversial manner with no apparent conflict. When Sambelashvili gets close to Kravchuck, police say the suspect violently head-butted the victim, apparently knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the floor.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Kravchuck.
