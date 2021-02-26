Court docs: Man driving drunk, recklessly before Rochester crash that killed 18-year-old woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A witness to a crash that killed 18-year-old Erika Cruz told authorities that the suspect vehicle was driving “really fast” and revving its engine Tuesday prior to a deadly two-vehicle collision.

Sterling Haukom, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the crash.

Haukom allegedly was “very animated and talking loudly” in the moments after the crash, documents state.

He told authorities that he was the driver of the truck and he had killed the 18-year-old.

Haukom smelled of alcohol and his “eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred.

A candlelight vigil for Cruz will be held Sunday night at Lincoln K-8 Choice Elementary.