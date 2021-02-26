Clear

Court docs: Man driving drunk, recklessly before Rochester crash that killed 18-year-old woman

Sterling Haukom/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He told authorities that he was the driver of the truck and he had killed the 18-year-old, according to the criminal complaint.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 12:11 PM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 12:16 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A witness to a crash that killed 18-year-old Erika Cruz told authorities that the suspect vehicle was driving “really fast” and revving its engine Tuesday prior to a deadly two-vehicle collision.

Sterling Haukom, 34, of Rochester, is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the crash.

Haukom allegedly was “very animated and talking loudly” in the moments after the crash, documents state. 

He told authorities that he was the driver of the truck and he had killed the 18-year-old.

Haukom smelled of alcohol and his “eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred.

A candlelight vigil for Cruz will be held Sunday night at Lincoln K-8 Choice Elementary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 481831

Reported Deaths: 6518
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin999721578
Ramsey42807796
Dakota35912384
Anoka33081383
Washington21896253
Stearns18695200
St. Louis14668262
Scott13159107
Wright12447114
Olmsted1172088
Sherburne866673
Carver759940
Clay685386
Rice665391
Blue Earth588035
Kandiyohi577474
Crow Wing516280
Chisago494744
Otter Tail479670
Benton441890
Winona414849
Mower400731
Douglas391068
Nobles385847
Goodhue383768
Polk341362
McLeod337049
Beltrami335751
Morrison322446
Lyon311543
Itasca309946
Becker308141
Isanti304153
Carlton298744
Steele298211
Pine281216
Freeborn278023
Nicollet253141
Todd244930
Brown241537
Le Sueur231520
Mille Lacs225847
Cass218224
Waseca207317
Meeker206534
Martin187528
Wabasha18553
Roseau178917
Hubbard160140
Houston156714
Dodge15144
Renville148040
Redwood146427
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135735
Cottonwood133620
Wadena129220
Pennington127816
Faribault122016
Aitkin118133
Sibley116610
Rock115613
Watonwan11568
Kanabec107019
Pipestone100824
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9428
Jackson92610
Swift87318
Pope7935
Marshall77015
Stevens7368
Lake73018
Clearwater71714
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66610
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5123
Lincoln5032
Grant4898
Norman4658
Unassigned45468
Mahnomen4407
Kittson40821
Red Lake3564
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 360369

Reported Deaths: 5380
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57811545
Linn20555312
Scott18229205
Black Hawk16205287
Woodbury14896211
Johnson1376873
Dubuque13494194
Dallas1128090
Pottawattamie10724141
Story1014845
Warren551172
Clinton541683
Cerro Gordo531980
Webster516786
Marshall494872
Sioux492369
Buena Vista471436
Des Moines455261
Muscatine448591
Wapello4279108
Jasper407565
Plymouth393377
Lee373551
Marion357369
Jones293854
Henry292335
Carroll284648
Bremer277354
Crawford272435
Boone258830
Washington253547
Benton251154
Mahaska222946
Jackson220938
Dickinson216538
Tama212064
Kossuth207354
Clay193125
Hamilton191541
Delaware188739
Winneshiek187126
Fayette184334
Buchanan183630
Page181919
Hardin180239
Wright179631
Harrison178869
Cedar176222
Clayton167853
Butler165631
Mills162720
Floyd162339
Madison153618
Cherokee153535
Poweshiek153430
Hancock146429
Lyon145641
Iowa143823
Allamakee143745
Appanoose138547
Grundy138330
Jefferson137632
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133111
Cass132548
Mitchell130240
Louisa127741
Union126131
Chickasaw124613
Sac123718
Emmet120940
Shelby120033
Franklin118319
Humboldt117125
Guthrie116228
Palo Alto104321
Montgomery103936
Howard102921
Clarke99820
Keokuk97729
Unassigned9320
Monroe92928
Adair91726
Ida90732
Pocahontas85219
Davis82223
Monona81426
Greene76610
Lucas72921
Osceola70014
Worth6927
Taylor66312
Fremont5889
Decatur5739
Van Buren55818
Ringgold51720
Wayne48721
Audubon4819
Adams3254
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Minor snow chances into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/26

Image

Drive-in fundraiser for business students

Image

Habitat for Humanity tool donation happening today

Image

PIZM gymnastics aims to stick the perfect landing this season

Image

Minnesota vaccine timeline release 'comforting' in COVID battle

Image

KM School District responds to MDH testing recommendations

Image

Feb. 26 marks one year anniversary of Olmsted Cty Covid-19 efforts

Image

Minnesotans see hope for end of pandemic

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be reviewed tomorrow

Community Events