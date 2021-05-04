Man charged in fatal Rochester collision is out on bail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man charged for the collision that killed a Rochester teenager is out on bail.

Sterling Royce Haukom, 34 of Rochester, has posted a $30,000 bond and agreed to not leave Minnesota while still facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide and DWI.

Haukom has pleaded not guilty to those charges. No trial date has been set.

Rochester police say Haukom was behind the wheel on February 23 when he collided with Erika Cruz, 18, on 8th Avenue SE near Lincoln School. Cruz died due to injuries suffered in the crash. Investigators say Haukom was driving faster than the speed limit and was at fault in the collision.