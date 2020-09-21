Man charged in deadly Sioux City stabbing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a stabbing earlier this month that left one man dead and injured a woman.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 54-year-old Michael Landrum was charged Friday in Woodbury County for the Sept. 11 stabbings of 37-year-old Salahadin Adem and 43-year-old Natasha Drappeaux. Police say Landrum had been at Drappeaux’s apartment for a party and later returned looking for his missing cellphone, accusing Adem and Drappeaux of taking it.

Police say he left and returned a second time, stabbing Drappeaux several times with a knife when she answered the door. Police say when Adem came to her assistance, Landrum fatally stabbed him.