Man charged in connection to Winnebago Co. New Year's crash that left 10 injured

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A 20-year-old Lake Mills man is facing multiple charges in connection to a head-on crash on New Year’s morning that left 10 people injured.

Michael Olsen was charged this week with six counts of serious injury by vehicle, OWI and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana (second offense).

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 2:21 a.m. on New Year’s morning and involved a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. Olsen was the driver of one of the vehicles, authorities said.

“Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” court documents state.

The crash happened south of County Rd. A-42 on 120th Ave., about five miles northwest of Forest City.

Olsen was picked up Wednesday on a warrant.

A total of 10 people, ranging in age from 18 to 22, were taken to area hospitals after the crash.