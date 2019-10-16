Man charged in Rochester with assault, terroristic threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An arrest has been made in connection to an incident involving a man allegedly trying to rob a group of men.
Timothy Ryan, 36, is facing charges second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats in connection to the Oct. 9 incident.
Ryan was arrested Tuesday near where the alleged incident happened.
The three men, ages 25, 28 and 35, were skateboarding in the 1000 block of Elton Hills Dr. NW when the man Ryan allegedly approached them and pulled out an item that looked like a gun.
