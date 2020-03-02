Clear

Man charged in Iowa with harboring runaway Mississippi teen

Jared Wright

An Oklahoma man has been charged in Iowa with harboring a runaway teenager from Mississippi.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been charged in Iowa with harboring a runaway teenager from Mississippi.

Court documents say the 15-year-old and 21-year-old Jared Wright were found Sunday in his car at a high school parking lot in Johnston, Iowa.

Authorities say she was unharmed.

The court documents don't list an attorney for Wright.

He lives in Lawton, Oklahoma. T

The documents say police from Tishomingo County, Mississippi, contacted the Iowa department Sunday to say the girl was thought be in Iowa at a store in Grimes. She wasn't, but she and Wright were found not far away later at the parking lot.

