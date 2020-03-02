JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been charged in Iowa with harboring a runaway teenager from Mississippi.
Court documents say the 15-year-old and 21-year-old Jared Wright were found Sunday in his car at a high school parking lot in Johnston, Iowa.
Authorities say she was unharmed.
The court documents don't list an attorney for Wright.
He lives in Lawton, Oklahoma. T
The documents say police from Tishomingo County, Mississippi, contacted the Iowa department Sunday to say the girl was thought be in Iowa at a store in Grimes. She wasn't, but she and Wright were found not far away later at the parking lot.
Related Content
- Man charged in Iowa with harboring runaway Mississippi teen
- Mason City teen sentenced for harboring a runaway
- Third person arrested for harboring north Iowa runaway
- Mason City men charged with harboring a runaway
- Mason City man accused of harboring a runaway
- Man imprisoned for sex assault of runaway Iowa teen
- Trial set for Mason City teen accused of harboring a runaway
- Woman charged for allegedly harboring wanted SE Minnesota man
- Man sentenced for harboring a missing girl
- Pearl Harbor victim's remains being returned to Iowa
Scroll for more content...