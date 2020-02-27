Man charged in Floyd County on multiple counts of lascivious acts with a child

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges of lascivious acts with a child.
Cortavius Benford, of Waterloo, is in the Floyd County Jail on $26,000 bond.
Benford is accused of the acts in the fall of 2019 with a young teenage victim.
He’s facing charges of exhibition of obscene material to a minor and three counts of felony lascivious acts with a child.
He is scheduled to be arraigned March 16.
Benford was arrested in 2019 for eluding authorities on multiple occasions.
