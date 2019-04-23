Man charged for possessing loaded handgun after I-35 traffic stop in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop on Interstate-35 turned a bit more serious when a man was found with a loaded 9mm gun.
A vehicle driven by Lester Winters, of Omaha, Nebraska, was stopped at mile marker 180 for a traffic violation.
A passenger in the vehicle, Demond Jackson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was searched due to probable cause due to the odor of marijuana.
During the search, a loaded 9mm was located in a backpack sitting next to Jackson. He was charged with carrying weapons.
Winters was charged with possession of marijuana.
