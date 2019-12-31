Man charged for fatal crash in eastern Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa - A Dubuque man has been arrested in connection with a car crash in November that killed a pregnant woman and injured a child.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old John E. Hoffman was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.

The charges stem from a Nov. 9 crash on Highway 52 southeast of Key West that killed 20-year-old Hannah Ruggeberg and injured a 3-year-old child. Ruggeberg was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Hoffman is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.