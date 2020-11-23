Man charged for attempting to disarm a trooper on I-35 in north Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Locating a car parked along the interstate led to felony charges against a Minnesota man after he allegedly tried to disarm a state trooper.

Dimitri Williams, 23, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on felony charges of disarming a peace officer and interference with official acts - inflict serious injury or display weapon.

Williams' car was found parked in a no u-turn cross over just south of the 193 exit on I-35 on Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Williams was "acting very odd" and kept walking around his vehicle to stay away from troopers and would not identify himself.

Williams eventually got into the driver's side of the vehicle and was grabbing items before he was placed in handcuffs.

"Once in handcuffs, Defendant went limp and then acted as though he was seizing. (The trooper) went to retrieve Narcan and

defendant began kicking this Trooper as he was laying on the ground," court documents state.

Williams then began fighting with officers and grabbed the trooper's tazer and attempted to remove the radio from the trooper's belt. Trooper were able to put Williams in ankle cuffs.

In the car, a loaded ruger 10-22 was located where Williams was reaching in the vehicle.