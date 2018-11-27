Man charged for allegedly stealing truck from Mason City business

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of stealing a business truck belonging to River City Fence Co.
James Dulude, 30, is facing a first-degree theft charge in connection to an alleged vehicle theft.
Authorities say at 10:35 a.m. Monday, Dulude was driving the vehicle when he was stopped by officers at 10th St. NE and Elm Dr. Dulude fled from the vehicle, according to police, and was apprehended a short distance away. The truck was reported stolen earlier in the day.
