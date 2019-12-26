Man charged for Rochester restaurant robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have identified the man accused of trying to steal from a Mexican restaurant.

Tirone Ruth, 39, has been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for simple robbery and disorderly conduct.

Rochester police say Ruth tried to take the tips jar at Odoba on Center Street W around 8 am Tuesday. Officers say he dropped the put

the cash in his pocket. A restaurant employee stopped Ruth from leaving until police arrived.