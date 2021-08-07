Man charged following reported Mason City robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Saturday, the Mason City Police Department responded to a reported robbery in the 400 block of Tiffany Dr.

A citizen reported that a woman said she was robbed by a man. When officers approached the subject, he ran away. After a foot chase, police used a taser to apprehend him.

Timothy Birmingham, age 39, was charged with Interference with Official Acts. He had two warrants for Failure to Appear on Providing False Information and Operating a Vehicle without Owner's Consent. Birmingham was taken to Mercy One by the Mason City Fire Department at his request.

The victim was not identified. Anyone with information is asking to contact MCPD.