BYRON, Minn. - A Minnesota bar owner suffered a broken elbow that will require surgery after an intoxicated male slammed him to the ground.

Perrin Barber, 21, was arrested Friday after an alleged assault at 3-D's Sports Bar.

Authorities said the owner of the bar, a 52-year-old male, asked him to leave and followed him outside.

Words were exchanged then Barber grabbed the victim and slammed him the ground.

Barber was located Saturday and is facing charges of third-degree assault.