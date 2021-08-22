Man caught with stolen ATV in Mason City pleads guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A stolen ATV means jail time and a fine for a northwest Iowa man,

Brian Delmar Peterson, 40 of Knierim, has pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense.

Peterson was arrested January 11 in Mason City and law enforcement said he had possession of a 2014 ArticCat ATV that had been reported stolen out of Hamilton County in 2019. Investigators say Peterson also had methamphetamine in his possession.

He’s been sentenced to two days in jail and fined $430.