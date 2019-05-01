Man caught with lots of marijuana products gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say he was arrested with 400 grams of marijuana. Now his guilty plea could be wiped from his record.

Cristian Francisco Velez, 20 of Rochester, was charged in December 2018 with 2nd and 3rd degree sale of drugs. Rochester police say he was found with 400 grams of pot, 56 individually packaged items of butane hash oil, and 69 THC Kingpen vape catridges. Investigators say most of the items were likely bought in states where marijuana is legal.

Velez pleaded guilty in March to 3rd degree drug sales and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Velez received a stay of adjudication at sentencing, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he satisfies the terms of his probation.