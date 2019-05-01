Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mason City shooting: 1 person hospitalized, home riddled with bullets Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man caught with lots of marijuana products gets probation

Cristian Velez Cristian Velez

Investigators say drugs likely bought in states where they are legal.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:57 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police say he was arrested with 400 grams of marijuana. Now his guilty plea could be wiped from his record.

Cristian Francisco Velez, 20 of Rochester, was charged in December 2018 with 2nd and 3rd degree sale of drugs. Rochester police say he was found with 400 grams of pot, 56 individually packaged items of butane hash oil, and 69 THC Kingpen vape catridges. Investigators say most of the items were likely bought in states where marijuana is legal.

Velez pleaded guilty in March to 3rd degree drug sales and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Velez received a stay of adjudication at sentencing, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he satisfies the terms of his probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain continues, but tracking a nicer weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Cloudy Skies & Slight Rain Chances

Image

1 injured in Mason City shooting

Image

Hergert wins 250th

Image

Highlights: Austin vs Winona softball

Image

Controversial water treatment to go along Root River

Image

Grant for fresh foods

Image

Wedding venue public hearing

Image

Mayor Norton addresses Rochester's future

Image

Women & Opioids

Image

Mom's mission to stop drunk driving

Community Events