Man caught with a pound of marijuana in Mitchell County gets probation

Blooming Prairie man was pulled over for speeding, then drugs were found.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – Law enforcement says he was caught with nearly a pound of marijuana. Now he’s been sentenced to probation.

James Earl Ogden, 37 of Blooming Prairie, MN, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 218 in Mitchell County on April 28, 2018. Authorities say Ogden was speeding around 10:30 pm and when he was pulled over, he was found with 375 grams of marijuana, marijuana wax, prescription pills, and more than $5,000 in cash.

Ogden eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He’s been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation. Ogden must also pay a total of $425 in fees and surcharges.

Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
