OSAGE, Iowa – Law enforcement says he was caught with nearly a pound of marijuana. Now he’s been sentenced to probation.
James Earl Ogden, 37 of Blooming Prairie, MN, was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 218 in Mitchell County on April 28, 2018. Authorities say Ogden was speeding around 10:30 pm and when he was pulled over, he was found with 375 grams of marijuana, marijuana wax, prescription pills, and more than $5,000 in cash.
Ogden eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He’s been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation. Ogden must also pay a total of $425 in fees and surcharges.
Related Content
- Man caught with a pound of marijuana in Mitchell County gets probation
- Probation in fatal Mitchell County crash
- Waterloo man gets probation in Mitchell County sex crime case
- 20 years of probation for 46 pounds of marijuana
- Second defendant gets probation for six pounds of marijuana
- Deferred judgment in Mitchell County marijuana arrest
- Final sentence in Mitchell County marijuana bust
- Man caught by K9 gets probation
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Probation for growing marijuana in Lake Mills
Scroll for more content...