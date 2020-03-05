Man caught with 211 grams of meth in Austin is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with more than 200 grams of methamphetamine proves costly for a Rochester man.

Erik Scott Ulland, 31, pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession for being arrested on August 21, 2019, with 211 grams of meth in the trunk of his vehicle. Austin police say Ulland was pulled over for traffic violations after officers were notified his vehicle could have drugs in it. A K9 dog was then brought it and indicated drugs were inside the vehicle.

Police say Ulland told them he had picked up the meth from someone and someone else was supposed to pick it up from him.

He was sentenced Thursday to 312 days in jail and 30 years of supervised probation. Ulland will also have to pay a $30,000 controlled substance surcharge.