Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man caught with 211 grams of meth in Austin is sentenced

Erik Ulland
Erik Ulland

Pulled over for traffic violations after police were told to look for his vehicle.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with more than 200 grams of methamphetamine proves costly for a Rochester man.

Erik Scott Ulland, 31, pleaded guilty to 1st degree drug possession for being arrested on August 21, 2019, with 211 grams of meth in the trunk of his vehicle. Austin police say Ulland was pulled over for traffic violations after officers were notified his vehicle could have drugs in it. A K9 dog was then brought it and indicated drugs were inside the vehicle.

Police say Ulland told them he had picked up the meth from someone and someone else was supposed to pick it up from him.

He was sentenced Thursday to 312 days in jail and 30 years of supervised probation. Ulland will also have to pay a $30,000 controlled substance surcharge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
A busy Thursday - tracking rain, winds, and cloudy skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

BRI FIRST AT 4 03-05-2020

Image

What Do When Someone Falls Through Ice

Image

Blood Drive

Image

Preparing For Coronavirus In Minnesota Schools

Image

KRPR Rocks Rochester

Image

Adoptable Pets On Pizza Boxes

Image

Coronavirus Health

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Share your Story with NAMI

Community Events