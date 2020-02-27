Clear

Man caught redhanded is convicted of Mason City burglary

Found inside someone else's home in November 2019.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – It didn’t take a jury long to decide a Mason City man was guilty of 3rd degree burglary.

Jacob Michael Schmitt, 28, was convicted after a two-day trial in Cerro Gordo County District Court. He was arrested on November 17, 2019, after law enforcement said Schmitt was found inside someone else’s home on Sunny Circle with multiple items belonging to the homeowner.

Schmitt’s sentencing is set for April 10.

