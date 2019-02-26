Clear
Man caught in woman's home pleads guilty

Kevin Painter

Police say he violated a no-contact order.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man caught in a woman’s bed is now pleading guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Kevin Badman Painter, 39, was arrested after a woman reported him violating a no-contact order on November 22, 2018, in Albert Lea. She told police she returned home to find Painter in an upstairs bedroom “like he belonged there.” Court records state there was a domestic abuse no-contact order in place that allowed Painter only one escorted visit to the home to get his things and that had already occurred.

The woman says they argued until Painter threw her down on the bed and he only left when she threatened to call police. The woman told officers she did not know how Painter got inside her home but may have entered through a window or had an extra key made.
Painter entered a guilty plea Tuesday. His sentencing is set for April 11.

