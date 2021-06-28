Man caught in the act of stealing from farm in SE. Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple occasions of suspicious behavior resulted in a property owner catching a man trying to steal from his residence.

It happened Friday afternoon in the 10 block of 55th St. NE. in Cascade Township when a 58-year-old man reported a vehicle theft in progress.

He said he noticed a bicycle sitting in an odd location before he noticed that his tractor was moved to a pond area.

He found it damaged, and that's when he saw his dump truck moving.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Mark Hardin, appeared to be under the influence of something and left the scene on his bike.

The property owner followed him before Hardin was taken into custody. He's facing charges of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle and DWI pending blood draw.