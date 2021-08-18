Man catches near-record Muskie in Minnesota lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man caught a near-record muskie in a Minnesota lake earlier this month. The city lake where it happened might surprise you.

“When I saw it in person I was shocked. Yeah, it was crazy,” said Craig Pearthree.

He’s talking about a crazy big catch on a Twin Cities lake.

“I was in about 45 to 50 feet of water and my rod just bent really, really hard,” said Mikhail Pearthree.

That was Mikhail Peartree on Bde Maka Ska earlier this month.

“It felt really pretty heavy when I was reeling it in, like really big, like a monster big,” said Mikhail Pearthree.

The monster muskie was 54.5 inches long.