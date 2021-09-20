Man calls 911, leads Clear Lake police on lengthy pursuit

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A driver who called 911 saying "numerous things that didn't make sense" resulted in a lengthy pursuit Saturday night in Clear Lake.

Evac Cave, 24, of Council Bluffs, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on numerous charges, including eluding and OWI.

According to court documents, Cave gave dispatch his location as he drove around the lake with his flashers on. Once located by officers, he reached speeds in excess of 65 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Stop sticks were deployed but Cave continued to drive until he was taken into custody. Documents state the driver thought he was in Council Bluffs and was believed to be under the influence.