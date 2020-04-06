Clear
Man burned in Cresco house fire Sunday

Homeowner went to the hospital for treatment of burns.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A man is burned in a Sunday house fire in Howard County.

The Cresco Community Fire Department says it happened around 1 pm in the 800 block of 9th Street East. When firefighters arrived, flames had spread from the deck to the interior of the home. Smoke and heat was so severe that firefighters had to ventilate the roof so they could safety enter the home and put out the flames.

The home sustained major fire damage in addition to smoke and water damage. The Fire Department says the male homeowner tried to contain the blaze when it started and went to Regional Health Services of Howard County for treatment of burns to the hand, harms, and face.

One fire engine, one aerial truck, one rescue truck and one “breathing air” trailer responded to this blaze. The Protivin Fire Department, Cresco Police Department, Regional Health Ambulance, Cresco Fire Dispatch, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

