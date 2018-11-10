Clear

Man bitten by a police dog wants to stand trial

Pleads not guilty in Rochester car chase.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a drunken law enforcement pursuit is pleading not guilty.

Davante Atkins, 24 of Rochester, was arrested September 25 after a car chase that authorities say went through southern Rochester before Atkins ran over some stop sticks at Salem Road and West Circle Drive. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Atkins then tried to run away and was bitten on the behind by a law enforcement K9 unit.

Atkins is charged with two counts of DWI, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle. No trial date has been set.

