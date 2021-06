HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A man being held in the Howard County Jail is in more trouble after he allegedly ripped a phone off the wall and shattered windows.

Brandon Oettchen, 35, of Cresco, is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief. He's accused of ripping the heavy, metal phone off the wall before he swung it around in the jail cell.

The damage to the cell will exceed $1,500.