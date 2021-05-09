Man become $100k volunteer for Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A longtime Rochester Public Library (RPL) employee and Friends of the Library volunteer has hit a significant milestone.

Al Dollerschell has now raised over $100,000 from online book sales. Dollerschell says he started selling books online in 2004 and has averaged over $100 a month in sales.

The best sale was $899 for a book on investment strategies published in 1991,” says Dollerschell. Titled “Margin of Safety: Risk Averse Value Investing Strategies for the Thoughtful Investor,” the book is still popular. “Copies are still selling for that amount, so check your attic,” he adds.

RPL says Dollerschell began working as a part-time cataloger in the early 1990s and became a volunteer upon his retirement in 1997 from his full-time job at Rochester Community and Technical College.

“I’m not surprised he reached $100,000,” says Keri Ostby, Head of Technical Services at RPL. “Al is incredibly reliable, knowledgeable, and dedicated in his cataloging work, and clearly his skills carried over to his volunteer work.”