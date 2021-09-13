Man beaten in Byron over money dispute

BYRON, Minn. – Suspects are being sought in a Friday night assault.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Byron around 8:30 pm. Deputies says they arrived to find a 25-year-old male with broken teeth and other facial injuries.

The victim says two people with pipe-like weapons hit him in the face and the back of his head until a neighbor yelled at them and they fled. The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for medical treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim claimed to know his attackers, two men in the late 20s or early 30s from Rochester, and that they accused the victim of owing them money. The victim told deputies he had paid the men.