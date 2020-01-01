Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man assaults RPD Officer during sexual assault arrest

A man is arrested for assaulting a Rochester Police Officer while being arrested for sexual assault.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 9:03 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 9:07 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is arrested for assaulting a Rochester Police Officer while being arrested for sexual assault.
The call came in early Wednesday morning when the victim told a neighbor they'd been assaulted.
Police said Jaeden Sokoloski called the victim and some friends, asking to be picked up from a Kwik Trip.
They all went back to the victim's apartment and noticed blood coming from Sokoloski's face.
The victim tried to help clean it up and that's then the alleged assault happened.
When Rochester Police arrived at the apartment Sokoloski was in the victim's living room.
During the arrest he grabbed an officer's leg and twisted his ankle.
He had to be tazed before letting go of the officer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cracking down on drunk driving

Image

Skating rink opening delayed

Image

Rochester's first 2020 baby

Image

Bird Banding Open House

Image

Fatal Crash

Image

Healthy appetizers

Image

Fitness Goals

Image

Ride Share Shortage

Image

Fatal crash on Highway 44

Image

NY Style Pizza

Community Events