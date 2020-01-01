Man assaults RPD Officer during sexual assault arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man is arrested for assaulting a Rochester Police Officer while being arrested for sexual assault.

The call came in early Wednesday morning when the victim told a neighbor they'd been assaulted.

Police said Jaeden Sokoloski called the victim and some friends, asking to be picked up from a Kwik Trip.

They all went back to the victim's apartment and noticed blood coming from Sokoloski's face.

The victim tried to help clean it up and that's then the alleged assault happened.

When Rochester Police arrived at the apartment Sokoloski was in the victim's living room.

During the arrest he grabbed an officer's leg and twisted his ankle.

He had to be tazed before letting go of the officer.