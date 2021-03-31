Man arrested with stolen ATV in Mason City pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing an ATV is pleading not guilty.

Law enforcement says Brian Delmar Peterson, 40 from Knierim, was arrested on January 11 in the 1200 block of North Federal Avenue in Mason City. Court documents say Peterson had possession of a 2014 ArticCat ATV that had been reported stolen out of Hamilton County in 2019. Investigators say Peterson also had methamphetamine in his possession.

Peterson has pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft of a motor vehicle and possession of meth. His trial is set to start on May 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.