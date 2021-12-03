Man arrested, victim critical after Stewartville stabbing

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man was stabbed in the face and arm Thursday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2 pm Thursday in Stewartville. Deputies responded to a report of a possible assault in the 100 block of South Main and say they found blood outside an apartment.

Investigators then learned a man had been taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of stab wounds to the face and arm.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s condition deteriorated once he got to the hospital to a critical, life-threatening state.

Deputies spoke with witnesses who said Cole Thomas Thielen, 20, has confronted the victim and stabbed him. The Sheriff’s Office says Thielen and the victim are acquaintances.

Law enforcement says Thielen was located at a home in Mower County around 12:30 am Friday and arrested. Officers say they found a hunting-type knife at the scene.

Thielen is facing charges of first and second-degree assault.