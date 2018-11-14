Clear

Man arrested twice is sentenced to probation

Janssen Mcgee Janssen Mcgee

Police say he was found with drugs and weapons both times.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 4:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged in two separate crimes gets probation.

Janssen Markise Mcgee, 26 of Chatfield, was first arrested in September 2017 after Rochester police said he was found in a parked car with a loaded handgun, marijuana, and over $10,000 in case. Mcgee was accused of spitting in the face of one of his arresting officers and reportedly claimed he was “allergic” to police.

Mcgee was next arrested in June 2018 after a traffic stop in Rochester led to charges of 5th degree marijuana possession and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a violent felon.

Those charges were dismissed Wednesday and Mcgee was sentenced for pleading guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for his September 2017 arrest.

He’s been given 15 years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Community Events