Man arrested twice is sentenced to probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged in two separate crimes gets probation.

Janssen Markise Mcgee, 26 of Chatfield, was first arrested in September 2017 after Rochester police said he was found in a parked car with a loaded handgun, marijuana, and over $10,000 in case. Mcgee was accused of spitting in the face of one of his arresting officers and reportedly claimed he was “allergic” to police.

Mcgee was next arrested in June 2018 after a traffic stop in Rochester led to charges of 5th degree marijuana possession and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a violent felon.

Those charges were dismissed Wednesday and Mcgee was sentenced for pleading guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for his September 2017 arrest.

He’s been given 15 years of supervised probation.