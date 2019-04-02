Clear
Man arrested twice in two months pleads not guilty

Nicholas Hanson Nicholas Hanson

Facing five drug, weapons, and traffic charges.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested twice in two months is pleading not guilty.

Nicholas John Hanson, 35 of Rochester, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after revocation after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Hanson ran through a stop sign on January 12 and refused to stop. Deputies say he was eventually caught with about 1.84 grams of methamphetamine.

Hanson was also charged with possession of ammunition and 5th degree drug possession after a February 7 raid in Rochester by the Violent Crimes Task Force. Authorities say they found drugs, stolen mail, and bullets.

Hanson is scheduled to stand trial starting August 5.

Kaylin Elizabeth Jayne Polk, 23 of Rochester, was arrested along with Hanson on February 7. She pleaded not guilty to mail theft, 5th degree drug possession, littering, and driving after revocation. No trial date has been set.

