MASON CITY, Iowa - A 28-year-old wanted man is facing multiple charges after being arrested following a foot chase.
Armondo Grays was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Thursday on charges of failing to affix a drug tax stamp, theft, speeding, carrying weapons, removing a radio from an officer and assault on persons in certain occupants.
Police said Grays ran from several uniformed officers from 10 S. Jefferson Ave. Apt. S to the 300 block of W. State St.
Grays was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash, according to court documents.
Related Content
- Man arrested on plethora of charges after Mason City foot chase
- Man with lengthy criminal background facing plethora of drug charges
- Officer suffers injuries during foot chase in Mason City
- Police: Wanted Mason City man arrested after short vehicle pursuit, foot chase
- Mason City Police: Man with large knife leads authorities on foot chase
- Man facing drug charges after short foot chase in Rochester
- Plethora of drugs land Rochester man in jail
- Man arrested after overnight police chase in Mason City
- Mason City man arrested after Floyd County chase
- Mason City woman arrested on drug charges
Scroll for more content...