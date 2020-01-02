Man arrested on plethora of charges after Mason City foot chase

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 28-year-old wanted man is facing multiple charges after being arrested following a foot chase.

Armondo Grays was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Thursday on charges of failing to affix a drug tax stamp, theft, speeding, carrying weapons, removing a radio from an officer and assault on persons in certain occupants.

Police said Grays ran from several uniformed officers from 10 S. Jefferson Ave. Apt. S to the 300 block of W. State St.

Grays was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash, according to court documents.