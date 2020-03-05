Man arrested on nationwide warrant in connection to NE Iowa sex abuse case

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 46-year-old man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Sabanish, of Mohave County, Arizona, was picked up on a national warrant.

Sabanish was extradited back to Iowa and was booked Wednesday into jail.

Court documents in the case have been sealed, citing “sensitive information regarding juvenile victim.”