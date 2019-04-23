Man arrested in slaying at southern Iowa residence

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in southwest Iowa.
Police officers sent to a Shenandoah home around 4:45 a.m. Monday found the body of 33-year-old Joshua Jordan. Later Monday police arrested 34-year-old Toby McCunn at another Shenandoah residence. He was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.
A criminal complaint says McCunn was inside the Shenandoah home when Jordan returned. The complaint says McCunn soon fired several shots from a handgun at Jordan, killing him.
McCunn been charged with first-degree murder. Court documents don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
