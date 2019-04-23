Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man arrested in slaying at southern Iowa residence

Authorities have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in southwest Iowa.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:44 AM

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting in southwest Iowa.

Police officers sent to a Shenandoah home around 4:45 a.m. Monday found the body of 33-year-old Joshua Jordan. Later Monday police arrested 34-year-old Toby McCunn at another Shenandoah residence. He was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.

A criminal complaint says McCunn was inside the Shenandoah home when Jordan returned. The complaint says McCunn soon fired several shots from a handgun at Jordan, killing him.

McCunn been charged with first-degree murder. Court documents don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Image

Lake Mills girls track Invite

Image

Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

Image

Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Image

City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

Image

Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Community Events