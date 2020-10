FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A 40-year-old man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges in Floyd County dating back more than a decade.

Joshua Knutson, of Clarksville, is being held on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and a charge of incest.

The cases range from 2009 to 2012 and involved at least one juvenile victim.

Knutson will be arraigned Oct. 26 in Floyd County.