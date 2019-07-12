Man arrested in Worth Co. for alleged assault that left victim with facial fractures

GRAFTON, Iowa - A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged assault that took place June 30.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Bursell was arrested in relation to an assault that occurred at the Grafton Community Center.
The victim suffered three facial fractures and required stitches to the face.
Bursell was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and was booked into the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond.
