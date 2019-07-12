Clear

Man arrested in Worth Co. for alleged assault that left victim with facial fractures

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged assault that took place June 30.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 7:36 AM

GRAFTON, Iowa - A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged assault that took place June 30.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Bursell was arrested in relation to an assault that occurred at the Grafton Community Center.

The victim suffered three facial fractures and required stitches to the face.

Bursell was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and was booked into the Worth County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Community Events