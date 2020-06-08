Man arrested in SE Minnesota for sexually assaulting pregnant woman

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 44-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman who is 33 weeks pregnant.

Dontae Hampton was arrested Saturday morning at America’s Best Inn in Stewartville.

Authorities said Hampton and a 27-year-old female were at the hotel when the woman was allegedly assaulted.

The victim was able to escape and called police before she was taken to the hospital.

Hampton is being charged with third-degree sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).