Clear

Man arrested in Rochester pleads not guilty to federal gun charge

Police say his DNA was found on stolen handgun.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man arrested in Rochester is pleading not guilty to a federal gun charge.

Lorenzo Eugene Heard Jr., is charged with felon in possession of a firearm-armed career criminal. No trial date has been set.

Rochester police say there were called about a car crashing into a pickup truck on May 1, 2018. The caller reported two black males running from the car, with one of them removing a backpack from the front seat. Police say they found a backpack near the collision with about 428 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana inside. Officers also say they found a .38 caliber handgun inside the car.

Upon investigation, police say the car’s owner reported Lorenzo Heard had borrowed it. After obtaining Heard’s DNA through a court order, police say his DNA was found on the gun, which had been reported stolen in Tennessee.

Court records show Heard has a Mower County Conviction for 2nd degree assault, convictions in Olmsted County on two drug charges and reckless discharge of a firearm, and a conviction for robbery by intimidation in Cobb County, Georgia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events