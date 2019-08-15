Man arrested in Rochester pleads not guilty to federal gun charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man arrested in Rochester is pleading not guilty to a federal gun charge.

Lorenzo Eugene Heard Jr., is charged with felon in possession of a firearm-armed career criminal. No trial date has been set.

Rochester police say there were called about a car crashing into a pickup truck on May 1, 2018. The caller reported two black males running from the car, with one of them removing a backpack from the front seat. Police say they found a backpack near the collision with about 428 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana inside. Officers also say they found a .38 caliber handgun inside the car.

Upon investigation, police say the car’s owner reported Lorenzo Heard had borrowed it. After obtaining Heard’s DNA through a court order, police say his DNA was found on the gun, which had been reported stolen in Tennessee.

Court records show Heard has a Mower County Conviction for 2nd degree assault, convictions in Olmsted County on two drug charges and reckless discharge of a firearm, and a conviction for robbery by intimidation in Cobb County, Georgia.