Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man arrested in Rochester found in possession of stolen motorcycle, handgun

A report of a motorcycle lying on its side in an intersection resulted in felony drug charges against a 36-year-old man.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 11:32 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a motorcycle lying on its side in an intersection resulted in felony drug charges against a 36-year-old man.

Police said the complaint was received at 12:09 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 12th St. SE and Marion Rd. SE.

When officers arrived, they saw the bike standing up with a male walking away from it with a helmet in hand.

The bike was reported stolen, and during a search, Adam Glende, of Winona, was arrested after he was found with a stolen handgun out of Mower County and 38 grams of methamphetamine.

Glende is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Slick roads this AM, another cloudy day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire engulfs Blooming Prairie business

Image

Fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie

Image

Contaminated Drinking Water

Image

Soldiers Field Park Track update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Image

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Image

Breaking down caucus candidates

Image

Intercultural cities initiative

Community Events