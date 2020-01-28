ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a motorcycle lying on its side in an intersection resulted in felony drug charges against a 36-year-old man.
Police said the complaint was received at 12:09 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 12th St. SE and Marion Rd. SE.
When officers arrived, they saw the bike standing up with a male walking away from it with a helmet in hand.
The bike was reported stolen, and during a search, Adam Glende, of Winona, was arrested after he was found with a stolen handgun out of Mower County and 38 grams of methamphetamine.
Glende is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Rochester found in possession of stolen motorcycle, handgun
- Rochester police: Search warrant results man arrested for meth, possessing handgun
- Rochester woman accused of possessing stolen vehicle, meth possession
- Rochester man arrested after motorcycle hits car
- Rochester man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man sentenced for drug possession
- Rochester man gets probation for drug possession
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Rochester man gets probation for drug possession