Man arrested in Rochester found in possession of stolen motorcycle, handgun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a motorcycle lying on its side in an intersection resulted in felony drug charges against a 36-year-old man.

Police said the complaint was received at 12:09 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 12th St. SE and Marion Rd. SE.

When officers arrived, they saw the bike standing up with a male walking away from it with a helmet in hand.

The bike was reported stolen, and during a search, Adam Glende, of Winona, was arrested after he was found with a stolen handgun out of Mower County and 38 grams of methamphetamine.

Glende is facing charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm.